Manitoba Seeks Feedback on Easing COVID-19 Restrictions

WINNIPEG — After being in code red since early last November, the Manitoba government is looking at easing some COVID-19 public health restrictions.

The province on Friday launched a survey to invite Manitobans to share feedback related to current restrictions.

“The current public health orders – which have been in place for over two months – were put in place to halt the spread of this deadly virus and save lives,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“These orders are working, thanks to the willingness of Manitobans to follow them. At the advice of Dr. (Brent) Roussin and our health care leaders, we are now in a position to consider reducing some restrictions and safely restoring our services and activities that so many Manitobans have sacrificed throughout this pandemic in order to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community.”

The survey on EngageMB.ca also seeks input on priorities to safely restore services, including possible changes to gradually expand retail shopping, re-open barbershops and salons, gyms and fitness centres, non-regulated health professions, restaurants, faith-based and ceremonial gatherings and organized recreation and sport and possible increases to indoor, outdoor and household gathering sizes.

Current public health orders are set to expire Friday, January 22 after being extended two more weeks following the holidays.

Manitoba’s COVID-19 case numbers have been trending downward in recent weeks — signalling a flattening of the curve not seen since the fall.

The province reported 191 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including five additional deaths.