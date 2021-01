Illegal tobacco seized by Brandon RCMP in the RM of Whitehead on Thursday, January 14, 2021. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Brandon RCMP have seized a substantial amount of illegal tobacco after a traffic stop on Highway 1 on Thursday.

Officers pulled over a vehicle at around 4 p.m. in the RM of Whitehead when they discovered the illegal products.

A 44-year-old woman and 23-year-old man, both from Grande Prairie, Alberta, were arrested. They face several tobacco-related charges and will appear in Brandon court on April 8, 2021.

RCMP continue to investigate.