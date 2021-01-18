118 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 4 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 27,629.

Four additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 80s from the Northern health region, linked to the outbreak at the Rod McGillivary Memorial Care Home

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Concordia Place

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Health Science Centre WRS3

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,108 active cases, 23,748 people have recovered, and 135 people are in the hospital, including 23 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and seventy-three people have died.

Monday’s cases include:

• 11 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 46 cases in the Northern health region

• 7 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 9 cases in the Southern Health region

• 45 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,322 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 453,481.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.