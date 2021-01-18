RCMP Officer Injured Arresting Suspect in Selkirk











1 Share

A Manitoba RCMP officer suffered injuries while responding to a break and enter call at a Selkirk business last week.

Police say it happened the morning of January 15 when they received a report of a man armed with a knife outside a business on Main Street. By the time they arrived at around 9 a.m., the man had broken into the business.

Police immediately arrested the suspect, but one of the responding officers was injured in the process and required medical attention.

Officers noticed the suspect had also started a small fire, but were able to extinguish it before it got out of control.

The 30-year-old man from Lac du Bonnet, who police say was experiencing signs of drug impairment, is charged with break and enter, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, arson, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000. His knife was also seized.

The officer was treated and released.