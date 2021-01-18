Winnipeg Transit Places Order for 32 Xcelsior Buses













Winnipeg Transit has placed an order for 32 more new Xcelsior buses from New Flyer Industries.

The contract will see the Winnipeg-based bus manufacturer deliver the 40-foot, clean diesel buses to the city with an option to extend the contract for five years.

“We’ve delivered nearly 1,000 buses to Winnipeg Transit over 30 years, continually improving propulsion technology to lend enhanced operational and environmental benefits,” said Chris Stoddart, president, New Flyer, in a statement.

“As Winnipeg Transit evolves its fleet to more sustainable options in the future, we will continue advancing our technology, buses, and infrastructure to pave the way for the scalable transition to cleaner, safer, and more efficient mobility.”

New Flyer says its clean diesel technology reduces particulate emissions by 90%, resulting in virtually smoke-free engines.

Costs tied to the contract weren’t released.