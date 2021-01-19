111 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 11 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 27,740.

11 additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 50s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at the McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Heritage Life Personal Care Home

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Deer Lodge Centre, Lodge 4 West

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Concordia Place

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,088 active cases, 23,869 people have recovered, and 131 people are in the hospital, including 25 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and eighty-three people have died.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 12 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 33 cases in the Northern health region

• 8 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 cases in the Southern Health region

• 52 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,462 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 454,951.

Minor changes under consideration to public health orders

The public is being asked for their feedback again on a proposed list of changes to current public health orders. A new survey is available at EngageMB.ca before the current set of “code red” restrictions expire on Friday.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Tuesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.