Police Investigate Shooting on Selkirk Avenue













Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday night in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Officers were called to a residence at around 6:45 p.m. and located the victim, in his 20s, to be suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police located a second male who had not been shot but was injured. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6219 or CrimeStoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477)