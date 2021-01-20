Winnipeg Police Charge Father in Son’s Stabbing











12 Shares

Winnipeg police have charged a man in the stabbing of his son on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. for a stabbing that had occurred inside the residence.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police arrested Russell Ross, 65, of Winnipeg and have charged him with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say it’s believed the two had an argument, which escalated to an assault.

Ross remains in custody.