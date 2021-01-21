Man Killed in Crash with Semi in RM of Rosser













A 33-year-old man driving a minivan was killed Wednesday when his vehicle was struck by a semi-trailer truck.

Manitoba RCMP say the two-vehicle crash happened on CentrePort Canada Way at around 4:15 p.m., just west of Bergen Cutoff Road in the RM of Rosser.

According to police, the semi was travelling eastbound when it took a curve, drove through the median and collided with the minivan travelling west. The semi ended up in the north ditch.

The driver and lone occupant in the minivan was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. The 37-year-old man driving the semi suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital. Both drivers are from Winnipeg.

Alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the collision, but police are looking at speed and road conditions are contributing factors.

RCMP continue to investigate.