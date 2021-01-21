198 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 5 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 198 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 28,089.

Five additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre

• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at the McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre

• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Salem Home

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,205 active cases, 24,091 people have recovered, and 125 people are in the hospital, including 23 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and ninety-three people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 9 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 105 cases in the Northern health region

• 17 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 13 cases in the Southern Health region

• 54 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,269 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 459,134.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.