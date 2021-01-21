Home » News » Winnipeg Man Charged in Portage la Prairie Gun Seizure

Winnipeg Man Charged in Portage la Prairie Gun Seizure

January 21, 2021 4:18 PM | News

Portage la Prairie Firearm Seizure

Two firearms seized during a traffic stop in Portage la Prairie on January 19, 2020. (RCMP HANDOUT)

A Winnipeg man was arrested on Tuesday after RCMP seized two firearms from a vehicle in Portage la Prairie.

RCMP were on patrol at around 8:15 p.m. when they spotted a reported pickup truck with lapsed plates on 8th Street NW.

Officers noticed the firearms inside the vehicle, one of which was a sawed-off semi-automatic shotgun.

Stewart Young, 30, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of unsafe storage of firearms.

Young remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.


