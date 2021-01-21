Winnipeg Man Charged in Portage la Prairie Gun Seizure

- 1Share
A Winnipeg man was arrested on Tuesday after RCMP seized two firearms from a vehicle in Portage la Prairie.
RCMP were on patrol at around 8:15 p.m. when they spotted a reported pickup truck with lapsed plates on 8th Street NW.
Officers noticed the firearms inside the vehicle, one of which was a sawed-off semi-automatic shotgun.
Stewart Young, 30, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of unsafe storage of firearms.
Young remains in custody.
RCMP continue to investigate.
