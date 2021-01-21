Winnipeg Man Charged in Portage la Prairie Gun Seizure











A Winnipeg man was arrested on Tuesday after RCMP seized two firearms from a vehicle in Portage la Prairie.

RCMP were on patrol at around 8:15 p.m. when they spotted a reported pickup truck with lapsed plates on 8th Street NW.

Officers noticed the firearms inside the vehicle, one of which was a sawed-off semi-automatic shotgun.

Stewart Young, 30, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of unsafe storage of firearms.

Young remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.