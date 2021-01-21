Manitoba Boosts Education Funding for Seven New Schools













WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending an additional $50 million to fund school infrastructure projects on top of the $160 million committed in its 2020 budget.

From that funding, the province will set aside $24 million for seven land acquisition projects for future school sites.

Projects include new K-8 schools in Sage Creek (Louis Riel School Division), Devonshire Park (River East Transcona School Division), Waverley West-Bridgwater Lakes (Pembina Trails School Division), another school in West St. Paul and a second future kindergarten to Grade 8 project in Precinct G (both in the Seven Oaks School Division).

The Brandon School Division will see a future kindergarten to Grade 8 school and a Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (DSFM) kindergarten to Grade 12 school.

The funding will also include support for accessibility projects, such as elevators and wheelchair lifts.