173 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 2 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 28,260.

Two additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Heritage Life Personal Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and liked to the outbreak at Southeast Personal Care Home

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,261 active cases, 24,204 people have recovered, and 133 people are in the hospital, including 23 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and ninety-five people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 33 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 64 cases in the Northern health region

• 11 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 9 cases in the Southern Health region

• 56 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,070 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 461,250.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.