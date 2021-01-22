Manitoba Stops Taking New COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Due to Pfizer Shortage











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has stopped taking new appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Winnipeg and Brandon super sites.

The province announced on Friday that due to the supply reduction of the Pfizer vaccine, Manitoba will receive fewer doses in the coming weeks that was originally planned.

Manitoba will receive two trays of vaccine (2,340 doses) instead of five (5,850 doses) the week of February 1. From January 25 to February 7, the province will see a 90 percent reduction in vaccine delivery than was projected last week, accounting for 32,760 fewer doses being delivered. No vaccine deliveries are scheduled at all next week.

The province is currently reviewing its supply of vaccine to determine if any booked appointments will have to be cancelled as a result.

A total of 23,884 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba including 20,846 first doses and a total of 3,038 second doses.

Vaccinations in personal care homes aren’t being impacted and the province says 90 percent of residents have now received the vaccine. All eligible and consenting PCH residents will be vaccinated by the end of January.

The next super site will open at the Thompson Regional Community Centre on February 1 and will initially use the Moderna vaccine. Eligible Manitobans can begin calling to book appointments on Monday, January 25.

Vaccine deliveries to date in Manitoba

There have been 55,650 doses of vaccine delivered to Manitoba, including:

• 40,950 doses of Pfizer vaccine, based on six doses per vial

• 14,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine