Goldeyes Re-Sign Pitcher Josh Lucas













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed right-handed pitcher Josh Lucas to the club.

Lucas struck out 18 and walked only two in 15.0 innings pitched. On the final day of the season (September 10 versus Milwaukee), Lucas fanned 13 batters, walked none, and allowed just two hits over seven shutout innings in an eventual Goldeyes’ victory.

“I’m really excited to have Josh back, and am disappointed that he hasn’t landed an affiliated job,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney.

“He was a great addition to our club last year. He jumped right into the rotation and looked like one of the top-five arms in the league. He was fantastic for us and has a lot of pitchability (sic), so I’m thrilled he’s chosen to come back.”

Lucas is the second player of the year to be signed by the Goldeyes. Earlier this week, Winnipeg announced they had re-signed first baseman Kyle Martin.

Martin finished ninth in the league in batting average (.301), tied for ninth in home runs (16), first in RBI (51), and tied for first in wins above replacement (2.9).