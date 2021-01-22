Home » News » Off-Duty Winnipeg Police Officer Charged with Impaired Driving

Off-Duty Winnipeg Police Officer Charged with Impaired Driving

January 22, 2021 2:51 PM | News

Winnipeg Police Logo CrestAn off-duty Winnipeg police officer has been arrested and charged with impaired driving.

Police responded to the rear of a home in the 500 block of McMeans Avenue East on Tuesday morning for a well-being call. A person reported to 911 that a man was possibly in medical distress inside a running vehicle.

Officers determined the man was exhibiting signs of impairment and took him into custody.

Christopher Logan, 29, has been charged with operation of a conveyance while impaired. He has been an employee of the Winnipeg Police Service for 5 and a half years.

Logan was released on a promise to appear in court and the WPS Professional Standards Unit is investigating.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was notified and will be monitoring the incident.


