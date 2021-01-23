$60M Lotto Max Jackpot Won by Someone in Winnipeg











234 Shares

WINNIPEG — Friday’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot has made a Winnipegger very, very wealthy.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket was sold somewhere in Winnipeg, making it the single largest lottery win in Manitoba’s history.

The golden ticket matched all seven main winning numbers on the January 22 draw: 11, 21, 23, 25, 28, 41 and 43.

The previous record for big lottery wins was in 2005, when $27.2 million was won on a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Winnipeg. The provincial record was in 2009, when $50 million was won on a Lotto Max ticket.

The owner or owners of Friday’s winning Lotto Max ticket have one year to claim their prize. If that’s you, call the WCLC beginning Monday morning at 1-800-665-3313.