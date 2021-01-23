216 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 3 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 216 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 28,476.

Three additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 3,372 active cases, 24,307 people have recovered, and 135 people are in the hospital, including 26 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and ninety-seven people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 22 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 118 cases in the Northern health region

• 12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 14 cases in the Southern Health region

• 50 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,836 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 463,084.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.