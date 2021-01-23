Jets Trade Laine, Roslovic to Blue Jackets for Dubois











The Winnipeg Jets have traded star winger Patrik Laine and centre Jack Roslovic to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In exchange, the Jets acquired star centre Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third-round pick.

The trades come one day after Winnipeg placed Laine on the injured reserve after he missed the last three games due to an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg will also retain 26 percent of Laine’s salary.

Dubois, 22, had a goal in five games this season after leading Columbus last year in points (49) and assists (31). The 22-year-old native of Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., had asked to be traded earlier this year.

Dubois had a solid 2018-19 campaign, registering a career-best 27 goals and 61 points in 82 regular-season contests. He was the third player taken in the 2016 NHL draft.

Dubois’ father, Eric, is an assistant coach with the Manitoba Moose, the Jets AHL affiliate.

Laine, 22, scored twice and had three points in Winnipeg’s season-opening 4-3 overtime win over Calgary.