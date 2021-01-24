222 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 3 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 222 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 28,697.

Three additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at the McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Holy Family Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Concordia Place personal care home

Health officials say there are 3,521 active cases, 24,377 people have recovered, and 143 people are in the hospital, including 28 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and ninety-nine people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 20 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 116 cases in the Northern health region

• 22 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health region

• 61 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,956 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 465,040.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.