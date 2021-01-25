113 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 5 Deaths











34 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 28,810.

Five additional deaths were also announced:



• A woman in her 80s from Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre

• A man in his 80s from Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at the medical unit at the Dauphin Regional Health Centre

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Concordia Place • A woman in her 70s from Prairie Mountain Health region• A woman in her 80s from Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre• A man in his 80s from Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at the medical unit at the Dauphin Regional Health Centre• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Concordia Place

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,542 active cases, 24,464 people have recovered, and 145 people are in the hospital, including 23 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 804.

Monday’s cases include:

• 10 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 58 cases in the Northern health region

• 6 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 cases in the Southern Health region

• 33 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,595 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 466,635.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.