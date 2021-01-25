Police Watchdog Probing Fatal Crash Following Morden Police Chase











The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into a fatal collision shortly after a vehicle was being pursued by Morden police.

The IIU says a Morden police officer was attempting a traffic stop at around midnight on January 22 when the suspects sped away. After a brief chase, the officer backed down due to safety concerns.

The officer later located the vehicle flipped on its side in a field. The driver and passenger were both injured and located outside of the vehicle. Both were transported to hospital, where the passenger later succumbed to his injuries.

The IIU will be the lead investigator in the incident and is asking anyone with information or video footage to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.