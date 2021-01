29 Shares

Manitoba RCMP say a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg has died following a single-vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway Monday morning.

Police say the man was travelling southbound between Portage Avenue and Roblin Boulevard when he lost control and collided with a pole at around 8:30 a.m.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Road conditions were slippery at the time and alcohol wasn’t a factor, according to police.

RCMP continue to investigate.