Goldeyes Sign Former Major League Pitcher Ryan Dull













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed former Major League right-handed pitcher Ryan Dull to the roster.

Dull spent five seasons in the Major Leagues from 2015-19, compiling a 4.31 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 171.1 innings for the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, and Toronto Blue Jays.

“I’m excited to have him,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney.

“We’re going to bring him in and give him a chance to be our closer. He’s had some impressive numbers at the Big League level, and is another guy that’s kind of a head-scratcher as to why he’s not signed by an affiliated team.”

Dull, 31, enters his ninth season of professional baseball by signing with the Fish.

Winnipeg now has three players under contract for the 2021 season.