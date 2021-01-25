Province Providing $100K for The Forks’ River Trail











39 Shares

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending $100,000 to help The Forks create, maintain and expand The Winnipeg Foundation Centennial River Trail.

The funding comes in the form of a grant offered through the province’s Safe at Home Manitoba program, which is providing $3 million for Manitoba organizations and individuals to produce free programming.

“This grant has made it possible for us to add more ways for Manitobans to play at The Forks and on the rivers in a year when we all need some light and fun,” said Paul Jordan, CEO, The Forks Renewal Corporation.

“We are connecting in ways we never have before, with groomed cross-country ski trails on the Red and Assiniboine rivers, bike trails on The Forks site, widened pathways for skating and walking, and a connection to the Exchange District for bikers and skiers. We’re showing the world, yet again, how the people of our province embrace winter and our resilience in the face of adversity.”

The trail opened earlier this month and has been the hotspot for Winnipeggers to rid themselves of cabin fever amid pandemic public health restrictions.

The trail has been expanded this year to include country ski trails, a widened skating path, and a bike course.

Officials say new sections will continue to be added throughout the winter and the trail will be groomed daily.

Updated conditions can be found at TheForks.com/skate.