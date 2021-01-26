94 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 5 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 28,902.

Five additional deaths were also announced:



• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks General Hospital 5U1-3

Health officials say there are 3,492 active cases, 24,601 people have recovered, and 140 people are in the hospital, including 25 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 809.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 0 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 36 cases in the Northern health region

• 15 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health region

• 41 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,118 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 467,785.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.