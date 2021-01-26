Teens Charged for Assault on Woman at Winnipeg Home













WINNIPEG — Three teens have been charged with assault, firearms, and drug-related offences following an incident in the Tuxedo area on Monday.

At around 4:25 a.m., police received a 911 call from a female who reported she had been assaulted and threatened by three males at a home in the 200 block of Doncaster Boulevard.

She reported the suspects were armed and had fled in a taxi.

Police located the taxi and three people were taken into custody. The reported firearms were also recovered.

Police also seized a loaded Ruger rifle and ammunition, a loaded sawed-off shotgun and ammunition, a hunting knife, handcuffs and dime bags of cocaine and Xanax pills.

The female victim didn’t require medical attention.

An 18-year-old man, as well as two male youths, aged 15 and 17, remain in custody.