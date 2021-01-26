Officer Injured in Head-On Crash in Norway House













Manitoba RCMP suspect alcohol may have contributed to a head-on collision that injured a First Nations safety officer in Norway House last weekend.

A car was travelling southbound at around 5:30 a.m. on January 24 when it collided with a northbound pickup truck on Paupanekis Point Road.

The truck, being driven by the officer, veered onto the shoulder in an attempt to avoid the collision. RCMP say there was blowing snow at the time, but the road wasn’t icy.

All four people in the car, as well as the officer, were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated and released.

The driver of the car wasn’t able to provide a breath sample given their injuries, but a demand for a blood sample was made at the hospital. RCMP believe alcohol was a factor and continue to investigate.