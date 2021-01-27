95 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 4 Deaths











14 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 28,996.

Four additional deaths were also announced:



• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 3,456 active cases, 24,727 people have recovered, and 127 people are in the hospital, including 24 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 813.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 43 cases in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health region

• 44 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,576 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 469,361.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.