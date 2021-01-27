Manitoba Woman Charged in Alleged Fraud at Rec. Association











A Manitoba woman has been charged following a fraud investigation into spending irregularities within the Kleefeld Recreation Association (KRA).

Officials with the RM of Hanover contacted St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP in February 2019 after an annual audit identified a number of suspicious transactions from within the KRA. This led to a commission of a Forensic Financial Review that identified more than $100,000 being misappropriated.

The review identified several irregularities dating between 2011 and 2018 where unsupported payments were made for non-KRA related expenses, including credit card payments and payments to retailers.

Nicole Rempel, 44, of Kleefeld, was charged with fraud over $5,000 as well as using a forged document on January 15, 2021.

RCMP say Rempel held various titles with the KRA, including president, secretary and treasurer.

She will appear in St. Pierre-Jolys court on March 23, 2021.