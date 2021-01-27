Man Brings BB Gun to Winnipeg Assisted Living Facility: Police













Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man after they say he brought a handgun-style BB gun to an assisted living facility.

Police were called to the facility in the Lord Selkirk Park area on Tuesday afternoon after the suspect was spotted entering with a weapon.

The tactical support team responded and took Samson Strang Owen into custody.

The 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with possession of a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with the condition of a release order.

He remains in custody.