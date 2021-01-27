Winnipeg Goldeyes Sign Trio to 2021 Roster













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have added three players to its 2021 roster.

Catcher Lucas Herbert, right-handed pitcher Eduard Reyes, and outfielder Liam Scafariello were signed to the club on Wednesday.

Herbert played 11 games last season in the Yinzer Baseball Confederacy, a pop-up independent league hosted by the Frontier League’s Washington Wild Things. The Danbury, Connecticut native was 10-for-39 (.256) with two home runs and eight RBI, splitting time with the host Wild Things and the Steel City Slammin’ Sammies.

Reyes was 4-1 with a 1.67 ERA in seven starts and two relief appearances last season while pitching in the All-American Baseball Challenge (a pop-up independent league comprised of Frontier League teams).

Scafariello split time in 2020 with the All-American Baseball Challenge’s Rockland Boulders and the Liberation League’s (a pop-up independent league based in Huntingburg, Indiana) Baseball Resume Bandits. The Southington, Connecticut native hit a combined .193 with 20 runs scored, eight doubles, three home runs, 16 RBI, and 16 walks in 26 games.

The Goldeyes now have six players under contract for the 2021 season.