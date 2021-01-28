Assiniboine Park Zoo Reopening After Provincial Approval











WINNIPEG — Assiniboine Park Zoo is reopening to the public this weekend after receiving approval from the provincial government amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The zoo will open under limited 25 percent capacity, but won’t be permitted to open indoor exhibits.

“As a large outdoor attraction with over 80 acres, we are pleased to be in a position to re-open and are looking forward to safely welcoming visitors back to the Zoo,” said Bruce Keats, chief operations officer, Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

The zoo will offer visitors a 25 percent discount on admission until the end of February by using the promo code WELCOME2021 at checkout. The public is being asked to purchase tickets in advance online to facilitate quick, contactless entry and reduce interaction with staff.

“The health and safety of our animals, staff, volunteers and guests remains our highest priority. We are doing our part to reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19 and are asking our guests to support us in that effort when visiting the Zoo,” added Keats.

Masks are mandatory in all indoor spaces, including the zoo entrance, gift shop, and washrooms. Take-out food and beverage service will be available at the Tundra Grill restaurant and Winston’s concession.

Guests will once again be able to visit Assiniboine Park Zoo — operating daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — beginning Saturday, January 30. A members-only preview will be held on Friday.

The zoo closed last March and again in mid-November amid public health orders to reduce the spread of COVID-19.