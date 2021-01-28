133 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 8 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 29,128.

Eight additional deaths were also announced:



• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Heritage Life Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

Health officials say there are 3,456 active cases, 24,851 people have recovered, and 124 people are in the hospital, including 25 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 821.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 17 cases in Interlake-Eastern health region

• 61 cases in the Northern health region

• 19 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 7 cases in the Southern Health region

• 29 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,263 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 471,624.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.