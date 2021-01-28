Two COVID-19 Positive Manitobans Fined for Not Self-Isolating











Two people in Thompson, Manitoba have been fined for not self-isolating while having recently tested positive for COVID-19.

RCMP conducted a traffic stop on January 25 with three people inside a vehicle on Cree Road.

The 36-year-old man driving was found not to have had a valid driver’s licence and was issued a ticket.

The driver called the registered owner of the vehicle, who attended the scene and presented her licence to the officer. Once it was returned to her, the 36-year-old woman advised the officer to use hand sanitizer as she was COVID-19 positive.

When the officer asked why she wasn’t self-isolating, she said she didn’t want to have her vehicle towed.

Police confirmed with public health officials that the woman and man driving the car were both positive for COVID-19 and should have been self-isolating.

Two other people inside the vehicle had also come into contact with the pair.

The officer later visited both homes and issued fines of $1,296 to each of them for failing to comply with public health orders.

“This is an example of what our officers on the front line are dealing with,” said Inspector Christopher Hastie, Officer in Charge of the Thompson RCMP Detachment.

“During this pandemic, first responders have made a lot of sacrifices in their personal lives in terms of how they interact with their loved ones in order to serve the public. The blatant disregard of a public health order in this instance jeopardizes the police officer’s health, and the health of their family. Ultimately, these actions put lives at risk and are completely avoidable. People need to abide by public health orders as this is about protecting the health and safety of all Manitobans.”

The officer was wearing PPE during the interaction and remains on duty. He is self-assessing for any COVID-19 symptoms.