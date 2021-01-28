La Poutine Week a Hopeful Boost for Winnipeg Eateries













WINNIPEG — Restaurants that have been struggling these last 10 months amid pandemic restrictions are hoping for a boost to their bottom lines during La Poutine Week.

The nationwide foodie event, which first began in 2012, runs February 1-7, with more than 150 restaurants in Winnipeg competing to craft the most delicious gravy-coated cheesy goodness on a bed of fresh French fries.

With restaurants nationwide facing dine-in restrictions, a new partnership with food delivery service SkipTheDishes is hoping to fill the void. The more than 700 restaurants across Canada participating in La Poutine Week will have their dishes delivered directly to customers.

Poutine in bed while working from home? No problem.

“This year, more than ever, every poutine that will be consumed becomes a mark of loyalty — for restaurants, for us, for our community,” said La Poutine Week co-founder Na’eem Adam.

“We are here to support our restaurants by driving sales through a national platform that celebrates our most recognized and beloved dish. The restaurant industry and the foodie community need good news, and La Poutine Week is one of them.”

Some Winnipeg eateries taking part this year include The Poutine King, Silver Heights Restaurant and Lounge, White Star Diner, Clementine, Smith, and Prairie Edge. For a complete list, visit LaPoutineWeek.com.