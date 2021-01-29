157 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 3 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 29,280.

Three additional deaths were also announced:



• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 30s from the Winnipeg health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,490 active cases, 24,967 people have recovered, and 122 people are in the hospital, including 29 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 823.

Friday’s cases include:

• 9 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 81 cases in the Northern health region

• 24 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 14 cases in the Southern Health region

• 29 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,176 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 473,801.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.