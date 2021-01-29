Goldeyes Bring Back Outfielder Tyler Hill for 2021 Season













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have welcomed back outfielder Tyler Hill to the club for the 2021 season.

The Delaware native last played in 2019 where he opened the season in the New York Yankees’ organization. He hit .242 with five home runs and 20 RBI in 51 games for the High-A Florida State League’s Tampa Tarpons.

Upon getting released by the Yankees, Hill signed with the Goldeyes and slugged a two-run home run in his first at bat on June 25 at Sioux City. Hill went on to bat .375 over 40 games in a Goldeyes’ uniform, adding 32 runs scored, 14 doubles, four home runs, 28 RBI, and 16 stolen bases.

“Tyler was fantastic for us,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “He plays super, super hard. He came in and sparked our lineup in 2019, and was a big difference-maker. When the Royals picked him up, he jumped right into the middle of the lineup in Wilmington, hit over .400, and helped them win a championship. He had a great experience with us, and is anxious to get back to Winnipeg. Hopefully he’ll have similar results, and end up back in affiliated ball.”

The Goldeyes now have seven players under contract for the 2021 season.