Three Arrested After Winnipeg Traffic Stop Yields Drugs, Ammunition













WINNIPEG — Three men are facing charges following a high-speed pursuit on city streets early Friday.

Members of the Winnipeg police K9 unit were in the area of McPhillips Street and Winnipeg Avenue just before 1 a.m. when they noticed a suspicious vehicle.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away. A stop stick was used in the area of Arlington Street and Selkirk Avenue, but the vehicle continued to drive erratically. The driver soon hit a snowbank at Arlington Street and Church Avenue, forcing the suspects to flee on foot.

Police eventually tracked the men after they scattered in three separate directions.

Officers located six ounces of methamphetamine and 21 rounds of ammunition, including rifle cartridges and shotgun shells. An investigation is still underway to determine if the vehicle was stolen.

The suspects, who range in age from 26 to 32, remain in custody and face several charges.