Man Dies Following Assault in Wolseley: Winnipeg Police













WINNIPEG — An assault in the Wolseley neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon is now a homicide investigation.

Police responded to the 500 block of Craig Street just before 3:30 p.m. Officers located a man who was seriously injured and began first aid, including CPR.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

He has been identified Wendell John Boulanger, 44, of Winnipeg.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).