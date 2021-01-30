166 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 2 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 29,446.

Two additional deaths were also announced:



• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at Heritage Life Personal Care Home 
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home

Health officials say there are 3,526 active cases, 25,095 people have recovered, and 127 people are in the hospital, including 30 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 825.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 26 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 69 cases in the Northern health region

• 14 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 10 cases in the Southern Health region

• 47 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,946 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 475,748.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.