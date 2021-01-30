Teddy Bears’ Picnic Shifting Fundraising Efforts Online











WINNIPEG — The Children’s Hospital Foundation is hitting “paws” on the 2021 Teddy Bears’ Picnic.

As public health restrictions continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems unlikely that the 40,000 people who visit Assiniboine Park for the picnic each year would be able to attend.

Despite the circumstances, the Children’s Hospital Foundation is rallying on the support of Manitobans to come through in different ways.

“COVID-19 has made fundraising extremely challenging. We need the community’s support to continue caring for kids who need Children’s Hospital every day,” said Stefano Grande, president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

“We are so grateful to all who can help the sick and injured children who still have surgeries and treatments every day.”

Funds are needed to purchase vital medical equipment for testing and treatment as well as programs in the hospital.

The foundation is marking its 50th anniversary this year and has planned celebrations and activities across the province for the occasion. To learn more and to donate, visit Goodbear.ca.