119 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 4 Deaths











19 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 29,564.

Four additional deaths were also announced:



• A man in his 90s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Rock Lake Hospital in Crystal City

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Rock Lake Hospital in Crystal City • A man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region• A man in his 90s from the Northern health region• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Rock Lake Hospital in Crystal City• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Rock Lake Hospital in Crystal City

Health officials say there are 3,503 active cases, 25,232 people have recovered, and 108 people are in the hospital, including 29 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 829.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 35 cases in Interlake-Eastern health region

• 49 cases in the Northern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 cases in the Southern Health region

• 27 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,459 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 477,207.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.