Homicide Unit Investigating Suspicious Death in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found non-responsive on Sunday near the Health Sciences Centre.

Police were called to the 800 block of Bannatyne Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. and found the victim.

Emergency personnel who attended the scene determined he was deceased.

His death is considered suspicious and the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).