Goldeyes Sign Former Saints’ Outfielder Max Murphy













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed former St. Paul Saints outfielder Max Murphy.

Murphy, 28, hit .256 with five home runs and 27 RBI in 58 games last season for St. Paul.

The Robbinsdale, Minnesota native finished tied for 10th in the American Association with 38 runs scored and tied for seventh with 14 doubles.

“I’m a big fan of Max,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney.

“The year he was picked up by the Diamondbacks, no one could get him out. He was locked in and hitting everything hard. He’s a great defender who covers a lot of ground with a good throwing arm. He’s a guy that plays a lot of ballgames for you and understands independent baseball. He’s a phenomenal player, and I’m thrilled to have him.”

The Goldeyes now have eight players under contract for the 2021 season.