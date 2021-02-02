83 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 29,733.

No new additional deaths were reported due to a data reset. Updated death statistics will be available on Wednesday.

There are 3,421 active cases, 25,480 people have recovered, and 99 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 24 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 832.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 5 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 53 cases in the Northern health region

• 5 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health region

• 18 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,410 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 480,277.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.