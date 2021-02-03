126 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 3 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 29,858.

Three additional deaths were also announced (from Monday due to a data reset):



• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Heritage Life Personal Care Home

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 3,358 active cases, 25,665 people have recovered, and 105 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 22 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 835.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 24 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 55 cases in the Northern health region

• 7 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 8 cases in the Southern Health region

• 32 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,833 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 482,110.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.