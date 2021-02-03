Goldeyes Re-Sign Lambson for Fifth Season

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed left-handed pitcher Mitchell Lambson for a fifth season.

Lambson was 4-4 with a 4.82 ERA in 12 starts for the Goldeyes last season. The Montclair, California native finished seventh in the American Association in strikeouts (65), sixth in innings pitched (74.2), and tied for second in walks per nine innings (1.7).

“Mitch is one of our core guys who has been with us for a long time,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney.

“He’s very consistent and takes the ball every fifth day, sometimes on short rest if need be. He does whatever the club needs, gives you everything he’s got, and gives you a good chance to win a ballgame every time he’s out there.”

The Goldeyes announced on Tuesday they had also re-signed outfielder Logan Hill

Hill played in 53 games for the Goldeyes last season, hitting .270 with six home runs and 22 RBI.

The Goldeyes now have 10 players under contract for the 2021 season.