Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man after a search of a home on Peguis First Nation turned up drugs, cash and gang-related items.

Officers with the Fisher Branch RCMP detachment executed a search warrant on January 31 and located firearms, approximately 16 grams of cocaine, Canadian currency and gang paraphernalia.

A 36-year-old man is facing drug and weapon charges. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 20, 2021.

Fisher Branch RCMP continue to investigate.