110 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 29,968.

Two additional deaths were also announced:



• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Southeast Personal Care Home • A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 3,340 active cases, 25,791 people have recovered, and 195 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 20 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 837.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 39 cases in the Northern health region

• 33 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 7 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 5 cases in the Southern Health region

• 26 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,183 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 484,302.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.